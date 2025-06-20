Quieter Juneteenth Maintains the Determination and Joy

'It's nice to be celebrated,' one participant says, especially now
Juneteenth Celebrations Reflect Joy, Resolve
TJ Wheeler sings along with the Leftist Marching Band during a Juneteenth celebration at the African Burying Ground Memorial Park on Thursday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.   (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Celebrations across the US on Thursday marked the end of slavery in Texas in 1865, against a backdrop that included a drop-off in support of Juneteeth from corporate America, the cancelation of the party in the town that invented the holiday, and silence from the White House. Many participants said the situation has strengthened their determination to be heard on racial issues, the AP reports.

  • Festive: Robert Reid waved a large Juneteeth flag at African Burying Ground Memorial Park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as African drummers and dancers led the crowd in song and dance. Reid said he was standing against what he called President Trump's "divide and conquer" strategy. "It's time for people to get pulled together instead of separated," he said. The large turnout was "a beautiful thing," said Jordyn Sorapuru. "It's nice to be celebrated every once in a while, especially in the political climate right now," she said. "With the offensive things going on right now, with brown people in the country and a lot of people being put at risk for just existing, having celebrations like this is really important."

  • Canceled: Plano, Illinois, designated Juneteenth a holiday in 2021, before the state or federal governments. The town of 13,000 people canceled this year's event, which would have been its fifth, per the Wall Street Journal. Business sponsors wouldn't commit their support this time, fearing they'd lose customers, an organizer said. A small celebration was planned at a church in the next town over.
  • Corporate retreat: Major companies still mark the holiday, per USA Today, but in a quieter way. Many give employees the day off; the stock market and Bank of America branches closed. "For the past few years, companies were using Juneteenth as an opportunity to share commitments to advance racial equity," an executive said. "In the current climate, I imagine we may see fewer of these high visibility statements and more of an internal focus." More than a dozen companies withdrew their support for the Juneteenth Music Festival in the historically Black Five Points neighborhood of Denver.

  • "The Joy": Events were scheduled throughout the day in Galveston, Texas, site of the historic 1865 announcement, including a parade, a celebration at a park with music, and a service at Reedy Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church that Joe Biden was to attend. In Washington, marchers crossed the 11th Street Bridge carrying signs reading "Let Freedom Ring" and "Stay for the Joy," per the Washington Post. Children were dressed as Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass on a route enslaved people once took from Maryland to the freedom of the District of Columbia. As the marchers faded in the 90-degree heat, an organizer told them that Douglass used to walk some 4½ miles from where they were to the White House. If he could do that, Ron Moten assured them, surely they could manage a few more blocks.
