Quieter Juneteenth Maintains the Determination and Joy

Celebrations across the US on Thursday marked the end of slavery in Texas in 1865, against a backdrop that included a drop-off in support of Juneteeth from corporate America, the cancelation of the party in the town that invented the holiday, and silence from the White House. Many participants said the situation has strengthened their determination to be heard on racial issues, the AP reports.

Festive: Robert Reid waved a large Juneteeth flag at African Burying Ground Memorial Park in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, as African drummers and dancers led the crowd in song and dance. Reid said he was standing against what he called President Trump's "divide and conquer" strategy. "It's time for people to get pulled together instead of separated," he said. The large turnout was "a beautiful thing," said Jordyn Sorapuru. "It's nice to be celebrated every once in a while, especially in the political climate right now," she said. "With the offensive things going on right now, with brown people in the country and a lot of people being put at risk for just existing, having celebrations like this is really important."