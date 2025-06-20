Noonan: Amid Iran Uncertainty, One Move Is Clear

Before 'epochal' decision, Trump should give Congress a say in the matter
Posted Jun 20, 2025 11:25 AM CDT
Noonan: Trump Has a Smart Play to Make on Iran
President Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, June 18, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"The price a government or party pays for being dramatically wrong can have foreign-policy reverberations that last generations," writes columnist Peggy Noonan in the Wall Street Journal. She's referring to the "epochal" year of 2003, when the US blundered into war with Iraq. Two decades later, President Trump now faces the equally "epochal" decision of whether to join Israel's attack on Iran, and the shadow of Iraq is everywhere. When Tucker Carlson—who is in the camp that wants the US to steer clear—sparred with Sen. Ted Cruz, he accused the senator of knowing nothing about the nation he wants to topple. It reminded Noonan of the questions that were raised—and ultimately ignored—in the leadup to the Iraqi war.

Noonan isn't sure what the right decision is on Iran—and she suggests that nobody else does, either—but she sees one certainty in the debate: "Congress should be involved." A bipartisan measure has been introduced to forbid any hostilities with Iran unless Congress approves, and Noonan thinks Trump would be smart to back it. If nothing else, it would give him political cover should the US join Israel only to see things go sideways. "There's little chance it will pass but it would be a good thing if it did," she writes. "In unstable times it would add a note of stability—of a nation, as opposed to one man, deciding." (Read the full essay.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X