Cops: Mom, Dad, Son Busted for Running Fake Dental Clinic

Czech police say they've detained three suspects who allegedly treated patients in a fake dental clinic without a proper license or professional training. Authorities said dozens of people visited the clinic after the family of three opened it at their home in the town of Havlickuv Brod, some 60 miles southeast of Prague, two years ago, per the AP . The trio made about $185,000 before they were detained earlier this month. The three have pleaded guilty to charges including running an illegal business; attempted bodily harm; stealing; and illegal production and handling of narcotics, psychotropic substances, and poison.

The three face up to eight years each in prison. Police say the 22-year-old son consulted the internet to do procedures; per the BBC, he even allegedly performed root canals and administered anesthesia using instructions he found online. Meanwhile, his 50-year-old mother, a nurse by profession, is said to have worked as his assistant and provided materials. The 44-year-old father made prosthetic devices. The regional Denik newspaper said the clinic was reported by a dentist who was approached by a patient who suffered from complications after treatment. All three had a clean criminal record before being busted for this, per the Guardian. (More Czech Republic stories.)