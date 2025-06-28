9th Fugitive Captured in New Orleans: 'One More to Go!'

On Friday, Louisiana authorities captured one of the 10 men who escaped from a New Orleans jail six weeks ago, and who police say released videos on social media while still on the run. Antoine Massey, 33, was taken into custody at a residence in New Orleans about 2 miles from the jail, said New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick. "He actually walked out of a home peacefully," Kirkpatrick said, per the AP . "He peacefully gave up to law enforcement who had surrounded the house." Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said she'd received a tip Friday morning and immediately notified other law enforcement authorities, who arrested Massey by midafternoon.

Louisiana State Police Superintendent Robert Hodges said authorities were still investigating how Massey was able to stay at the residence where he was recaptured. "It's pretty obvious over the last six weeks [that], to remain a fugitive that long, he had assistance, he had help," Hodges said. Authorities had recently investigated social media posts by a man who identified himself as Massey and earlier this month raided a New Orleans home where they believed the videos were produced, but they didn't find him.

Massey faced charges of rape, kidnapping, domestic violence involving strangulation, and violation of a protective order, authorities in nearby St. Tammany Parish said. In Orleans Parish, he faced charges of motor vehicle theft and domestic battery. A woman IDed by police as being in an on-again, off-again relationship with Massey was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and as a principal to aggravated escape, court records show. Authorities said the woman knew of Massey's escape plans beforehand, communicated with him afterward, and misled authorities.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said Massey will face additional charges for his role in the escape. Police previously captured eight other escapees following the May 16 jailbreak, one of the largest in recent US history. Authorities are still searching for convicted murderer Derrick Groves. A $50,000 reward remains for tips leading to Groves' recapture, authorities said. "Great work by all our law enforcement partners who have been working so hard for this outcome," Murrill said after Massey's capture on Friday. "One more to go!" Here's more on what we know about Groves.