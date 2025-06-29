As Bowling Changes, a Bowler Takes Stock

"To be a bowler is to be at war with change," writes Dave Denison at the Baffler . His piece takes an in-depth look at the current state of the sport and where it's headed. Yes, the number of bowlers—particularly league bowlers—is in decline from its heyday, but bowling remains more popular than you might think. Some pertinent stats:

Denison's story, though, is more than a recitation of dry facts. He visits bowling centers of all sizes, talks to bowlers and alley operators, and bowls himself as he digs into the changes at hand. The piece explores how chains like Bowlero are turning alleys into amusement zones, replacing mechanics with cheaper string-pin systems and league players with birthday parties. Purists see it as an affront to authentic bowling. Advocates see it as a natural evolution of the sport in a changing world—leagues may have been popular decades ago, but that was when they meshed with the rise in factory workers. Read the full story, which ends with Denison worrying about trying to improve his game, "while bowling is still bowling." (Or check out other longform recaps.)