FTC Doling Out $126M in Refunds to Fortnite Players

The Federal Trade Commission is sending out the latest round of refunds to consumers it says were "tricked" into purchases they didn't want from Fortnite maker Epic Games, as well as to eligible players who haven't been compensated yet still have time to apply. The FTC said it was distributing nearly 970,000 refunds totaling more than $126 million to consumers on Wednesday and Thursday. That follows the regulator's first round of payments amounting to more than $72 million, which went out in December, per the AP.

The refunds are part of a $520 million settlement that Epic agreed to pay in 2022 to address complaints revolving around children's privacy and payment methods on its popular Fortnite video game. At the time, the FTC had alleged that the gaming giant used deceptive online design tactics to trick Fortnite players, including children, into making unintended purchases "based on the press of a single button."

Consumers could be charged while doing something as simple as attempting to wake the game from "sleep" mode, for example, or by pressing a nearby button when trying to preview an item, the agency said.