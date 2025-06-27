Ex-Trump Lawyer Loses Law License in NY

Kenneth Chesebro, a key architect behind President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, has been disbarred in New York over those efforts. On Thursday, a state appeals court ruled the 64-year-old should lose his law license, citing a criminal racketeering case in Georgia involving bogus electors, reports Politico . Chesebro pleaded guilty in the scheme to substitute new electors for the actual ones who backed Joe Biden in the hopes of flipping the election's results.

Chesebro, who'd been admitted to the state bar in 2007, saw his license suspended last October. He'd previously pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents, though he'd then tried to "invalidate" that plea, to no avail, per the Hill. Chesebro has also been linked to a similar scheme regarding fake electors in Wisconsin, and he's been cooperating with prosecutors in both Georgia and Arizona.

Alternate electors had convened in those three states, as well as in Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Mexico, and Nevada—all states won by Biden in the 2020 election. Other attorneys tied to Trump have also faced repercussions for their involvement in Trump's election scheme, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was similarly disbarred in New York and in DC, and Jenna Ellis, banned from practicing law for three years in Colorado, per NBC News.