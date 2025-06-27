Burglars Ransack Brad Pitt's LA Home

Brad Pitt recently opened up about some difficult times he's had over the years, and he added another undesirable experience onto the pile on Wednesday night. That's when, per the LAPD, three burglars broke into the 61-year-old actor's home in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, entering the residence through a front window around 10:30pm local time, reports CBS News .

No one was home at the time of the incident—Pitt has been traveling, promoting his new film, F1: The Movie—and the suspects managed to lift multiple items after ransacking the place, cops say. Although LAPD officer Drake Madison didn't have more details on what was taken from the home, or who owned the place or lived there, the AP reports that the Traded commercial real-estate site has Pitt as the owner, after he purchased it in April 2023 for $5.5 million. Before Pitt owned it, Oil heiress Aileen Getty called it home, per Variety.