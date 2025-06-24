Her Attempt at a Running Milestone Is Off by Seconds

UPDATE

She missed it by six seconds. Kenyan runner Faith Kipyegon's attempt to become the first woman to run a mile in less than 4 minutes fell a bit short in Paris on Thursday, reports the Guardian. The three-time Olympic champ finished in 4:06.42, the fastest time ever clocked by a woman. However, it won't officially count under international rules because she was being paced by men in the Nike-sponsored race. "This was the first trial," she said afterward. "We are learning many lessons from this race. I will go back to the drawing board to get it right. And I think there is more in the tank."

Faith Kipyegon, already a legend on the track, is about to test the limits of human speed as she attempts to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes—a feat once thought impossible. The 31-year-old Kenyan runner, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and the current world record-holder in the mile, will make the high-profile attempt during a Nike-sponsored race in Paris on Thursday, per Runner's World. It follows a study suggesting it's possible for Kipyegon, who recorded a personal best time of 4:07.64 in Monaco in 2023, to shave at least eight seconds off that time—if she can maximize the benefits of "drafting" behind pacers to minimize air resistance, per NBC News.