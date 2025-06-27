Plaintiffs' Strategy Changes After Injunctions Ruling

Until the Supreme Court's ruling Friday, more than 1,000 judges in the US had the power to stop the federal government from carrying out a policy or action. The judges' rulings now will not have nationwide sweep; they'll essentially apply only to the plaintiffs in the case before that court, the New York Times reports. The justices' 6-3 decision came in a birthright citizenship case. Nationwide injunctions give courts "the capacity to tell the key nationwide actor, the executive branch, to behave lawfully," Yale law professor Judith Resnik said. Not only does the ruling remove a major curb on presidential power, it could lead to the revival of President Trump's actions and policies that have been blocked by the courts.