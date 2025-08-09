Armenia-Azerbaijan Deal Names New Route for Trump

The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan shook hands at a White House peace summit before signing an agreement aimed at ending decades of conflict. President Trump was in the middle on Friday as Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan flanked him on either side. As the two extended their arms in front of him to shake hands, Trump reached up and clasped his hands around theirs. The two countries in the South Caucasus signed agreements with each other and the US that will reopen key transportation routes while allowing the US to seize on Russia's declining influence in the region, the AP reports. A breakdown: