European Leaders Counter Putin's Ceasefire Proposal

Ukrainian and European leaders shut out of the upcoming presidential summit in Alaska held their own meeting on Saturday with US officials, in an effort to understand the American and Russian positions on peace talks and make their own clear. The session was hosted by Vice President JD Vance and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy near London, the New York Times reports. "Ukraine's future cannot be decided without the Ukrainians, who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years now," French President Emmanuel Macron posted Saturday on social media. "Europeans will also necessarily be part of the solution, as it concerns their security," he added.

President Trump had briefed European leaders late Wednesday on Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal that his nation receive territory in any deal. The Europeans gave that idea a hostile reception. On Saturday, the group rejected it and made its own proposal, per the Wall Street Journal. One European attendee said the American officials present, who included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, responded positively to the counterproposal. Its provisions include a requirement that a ceasefire be in place before any other steps are taken. In addition, it says any exchanges of land must be reciprocal: Russia would have to pull out of regions in order for Ukraine to leave others.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had earlier rejected turning over territory to Russia, also spoke positively of the meeting Saturday. "Our arguments are being heard," Zelensky told Ukrainians. "The dangers are being taken into account." The European leaders worry that Trump and Putin will cut a deal and then try to impose on Ukraine, per the Times. A couple of them expressed the sentiment that the era of the Yalta Conference, when the Allies sat at a table and divided Europe after World War II, are over.