Hegseth Shares Clip About Women Needing to 'Submit'

The man who oversees the nation's military reposted a video about a Christian nationalist church that included various pastors saying women should no longer be allowed to vote. The extraordinary repost on X from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, made Thursday night, illustrates his deep and personal connection to a Christian nationalist pastor with extreme views on the role of religion and women, per the AP . In the post, Hegseth commented on an almost seven-minute-long report by CNN examining Doug Wilson, co-founder of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, or CREC. The report featured a pastor from Wilson's church advocating the repeal of women's right to vote from the Constitution, and another pastor saying that in his ideal world, people would vote as households. It also featured a female congregant saying that she submits to her husband.

"All of Christ for All of Life," Hegseth wrote in his post that accompanied the video. Hegseth's post had received more than 13,000 likes and 2,000 shares on X as of Saturday morning. Some users agreed with the pastors in the video, while others expressed alarm at the defense secretary promoting Christian nationalist ideas. Doug Pagitt, pastor and executive director of the progressive evangelical organization Vote Common Good, said the ideas in the video are views that "small fringes of Christians keep" and said it was "very disturbing" that Hegseth would amplify them.

Pentagon chief spokesman Sean Parnell said on Friday that Hegseth is "a proud member of a church" that's affiliated with CREC and that he "very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson's writings and teachings." In May, Hegseth invited his personal pastor, Brooks Potteiger, to the Pentagon to lead the first of several Christian prayer services that Hegseth has held inside the government building during working hours. Defense Department employees and service members said they received invitations to the event in their government emails. "I'd like to see the nation be a Christian nation, and I'd like to see the world be a Christian world," Wilson said in the CNN report.