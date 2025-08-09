Trump Is Thinking About Reclassifying Marijuana

President Trump is considering a shift on marijuana policy that could see the drug reclassified as less dangerous—a move that pot industry leaders have aggressively lobbied for, and that could open the door to looser regulations and more profits for cannabis companies. The push gained steam after Trump met with major donors—including Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve, a major marijuana company—at a high-dollar fundraiser at his New Jersey golf club earlier this month, per the Wall Street Journal . Attendees say Rivers urged Trump to support reclassifying marijuana and expand medical research; Trump reportedly signaled interest and asked staff to look into it.

"We need to look at that," the president acknowledged to the donor gathering, sources tell CNN. "That's something we're going to look at." Cannabis firms have funneled around $1 million to Trump's PAC and hired prominent lobbyists, hoping he'll pick up where the Biden administration left off. The ask: Bump marijuana from being a Schedule I drug to Schedule III, which stops short of full legalization but would significantly ease restrictions, allow for tax breaks, and boost medical research.

Just last month, the Cannabis Business Times reported that "cannabis rescheduling is not a top priority" for Trump's DEA chief, Terrance Cole, citing a recent list of Cole's priorities that didn't include that action. Trump's stance is notable, given his personal aversion to drugs and alcohol, partly shaped by his own late brother's addiction. Yet Trump has previously indicated support for marijuana legalization efforts, citing friends' experiences with medical use. Close advisers say Trump is eyeing issues with broad public appeal, while industry polling suggests reclassification has support among Republicans and independents.

Opposition is mounting, too. Anti-drug groups are targeting Trump with media campaigns, warning of economic and social downsides, though they lack the cannabis industry's financial muscle. Trump's administration hasn't taken formal action yet, and a decision remains up in the air. According to a White House spokesperson, all policy options are on the table, and the president's decisions will be based on "what is in the best interest of the American people."