John Leguizamo Reacts to Dean Cain's ICE Plan

Superman actor Dean Cain drew attention from all quarters earlier this week upon announcing he was going to join Immigration and Customs Enforcement as an agent to help carry out the Trump administration's migrant deportation mission—even attention from other actors. John Leguizamo is one of those colleagues now weighing in, per TMZ , though it's doubtful Cain will appreciate his input. "I got one word for you," the 60-something comedian and Carlito's Way actor posted on Instagram on Friday in response to Cain's move. "LOSER!"

"What kind of loser volunteers to be an ICE officer?" Leguizamo continued in the video accompanying his post. "What a moron." He ended with a final zing: "Dean Cain, your pronouns are has/been." Variety notes that Leguizamo has long been a staunch advocate for the Latino community, especially representation in Hollywood. "We're less than 1% of the stories told by Hollywood and streaming media and networks when we're almost 20% of the population, 25% of the US box office," he told People in 2020. "I just feel like it's such a damage to kids not to see themselves reflected back in positive ways."