Trump Ousts IRS Chief 2 Months Into His Tenure

President Trump has ousted Billy Long as IRS commissioner just two months into the job, marking the agency's sixth leadership change this year, the New York Times reports by way of sources. Reuters confirmed the report via an unnamed White House official. No reason has been given for his exit. The Times reports Long, a former GOP congressman and loyal Trump backer, will reportedly be handed an ambassadorship to an unspecified country. The IRS will reportedly be led on an interim basis by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent until a new commissioner is named.