Politics | Billy Long Trump Ousts IRS Chief 2 Months Into His Tenure Billy Long was seen as an untraditional choice from the start By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Aug 8, 2025 3:20 PM CDT Copied Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., asks questions during hearing May 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File) President Trump has ousted Billy Long as IRS commissioner just two months into the job, marking the agency's sixth leadership change this year, the New York Times reports by way of sources. Reuters confirmed the report via an unnamed White House official. No reason has been given for his exit. The Times reports Long, a former GOP congressman and loyal Trump backer, will reportedly be handed an ambassadorship to an unspecified country. The IRS will reportedly be led on an interim basis by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent until a new commissioner is named. Long's appointment raised eyebrows from the start. A former auctioneer, Long has no background in tax administration—his main brush with the subject being the promotion of a COVID-era tax credit flagged for fraud by the IRS itself. While in Congress, where he served from 2011 to 2023, Long sponsored legislation to do away with the IRS entirely. Reuters notes Long was sworn in as the 51st commissioner of the IRS in June and had been slated to serve through November 2027. Read These Next Kelly Clarkson's ex died a day after she disclosed he was ill. Two state troopers were shot in Pennsylvania JD Vance in hot water over birthday boating trip. Ivanka and Jared are making headlines again. Report an error