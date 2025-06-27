East Coast Gets a Brief Break

After days of blistering heat, the nation's sweaty East Coast got to open windows, step outside, and get temporary relief on Friday as temperatures plummeted as much as 40 degrees and humidity dropped alongside. At least 68 record highs were set, and more than 20 places logged triple-digit heat from Sunday through Wednesday before a cold front from the north broke a heat dome's grip on the region Friday. Boston, which hit a record 102 Fahrenheit on Tuesday, was at 61 on Friday, the AP reports.

That blast of cool comfort brought temperatures as much as 10 to 15 degrees below normal but didn't come close to breaking cold records, said Frank Pereira, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. About the only place that could break a cool record of any kind Friday is one tiny station in Philadelphia, at the Franklin Institute, where the lowest recorded high for the day is 75. It was expected to get up to only about 72, Pereira said. But records don't go back far at that site, and meteorologists in Philadelphia don't consider it representative of the area, which is unlikely to get a record for cool, said meteorologist Ray Martin in the local weather forecast office in Mount Holly, New Jersey.

That's a signature of human-caused climate change from the burning of fossil fuels, said Climate Central chief meteorologist Bernadette Woods Placky: "We're getting so many record highs any more that it doesn't feel like it's big news because it's happening so often. But we just don't get as many record lows as frequently." Climate Central's tracker shows 68 high temperature marks set since Sunday, per the AP, and only three low ones: Billings, Montana; Casper, Wyoming; and Jackson, Idaho—all recorded on Sunday. For the first five months of this year, there have been nearly twice as many daily high records, 14,863, set in the US as low records, 7,855, according to records compiled by meteorologist Guy Walton. For the 2020s as a whole it's well over double with 221,971 daily high records set and 93,429 daily low records set.