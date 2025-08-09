Judge Stops O'Rourke's Aid to Absent Texas Democrats

A Texas judge has temporarily barred Beto O'Rourke from financially supporting Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block a Republican redistricting plan , intensifying the legal and political standoff over the future of Texas congressional districts. The order, handed down in Tarrant County by Judge Megan Fahey, contends that O'Rourke's organization participated in fundraising efforts that may violate state laws and legislative rules, NBC News reports. O'Rourke denies that allegation. Another hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

State Attorney General Paxton, who sued O'Rourke and his organization, Powered by People, heralded the ruling as a win against what he called a "deceptive financial influence scheme." Paxton, now campaigning for a US Senate seat, said he acted to defend the constitutional process from what he sees as attempts to subvert it. Fahey, who was appointed to the bench by GOP Gov. Greg Abbott before winning election, said the organization must not fundraise or use money already collected to cover travel, hotel bills, or dining for "unexcused Texas legislators during any special legislative session called by the Texas Governor," per the Hill.

O'Rourke said he'll fight back, saying the suit is an attempt to silence dissent and cement Republicans' hold on power; the redistricting effort could deliver the GOP as many as five more congressional seats. "We just sued Ken Paxton in state court," O'Rourke posted on X. "Taking the fight directly to him." Details on that suit were not immediately available.