Diddy Juror 'Does Not Follow' Judge's Instructions

Drama from the jury room in Sean Combs' sex-trafficking trial: Less than two hours after handing the case to the jury on Monday, the judge received notice that one of its number was acting out, per NBC News . The note said the group was concerned about a juror—a 51-year-old scientist known as Juror No. 3, according to NBC—who "does not follow" the judge's instructions. This signaled a potential, very early breakdown in jury deliberations. US District Judge Arun Subramanian consulted with the prosecution and defense before sending back a response, reminding jurors that it is their duty to deliberate on a verdict.

If concerns grow, it's possible Subramanian could replace the juror with an alternate. Though alternates were dismissed Monday, just before deliberations began, they could be called back. However, it's also possible the judge could declare a mistrial, a former federal prosecutor tells the BBC, adding, "The defense has to be feeling good right now." A few hours after sending the first note, the jury sent another, asking the judge if a person who gives a controlled substance to an individual who requests it can be considered a distributor, per the BBC. Subramanian promised a response on Tuesday.