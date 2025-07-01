US  | 
US troops

Military Chief Wants National Guard Fighting Fires, Not in LA

US Northern Command leader asks Hegseth to return 200 troops after migrant protests
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 1, 2025 7:36 AM CDT
Military to Hegseth: Let Troops Leave LA Protests to Fight Fires
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is seen in the East Room of the White House on Thursday in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The top military commander in charge of troops deployed to Los Angeles to respond to protests against immigration raids has asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth if 200 of those forces could be returned to wildfire fighting duty, two US officials told the AP on Monday. President Trump ordered the deployment of about 4,000 California National Guard troops and 800 active-duty Marines against the wishes of Gov. Gavin Newsom in early June to respond to a series of protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Los Angeles.

  • The federal troops' domestic deployment raised multiple legal questions, including whether the administration would seek to employ emergency powers under the Insurrection Act to empower those forces to conduct law enforcement on US soil, which they're not permitted to do except in rare circumstances. The Marines are primarily assigned to protecting federal buildings, and the Insurrection Act hasn't been used—but in at least one circumstance, Marines have temporarily detained civilians in Los Angeles.

  • California has just entered peak wildfire season, and Newsom has warned that the Guard is now understaffed due to the Los Angeles protest deployment. The top military commander of those troops, US Northern Command chief Gen. Gregory Guillot, recently submitted a request to Hegseth to return 200 of the National Guard troops back to Joint Task Force Rattlesnake, the California National Guard's wildfire unit.
  • Trump has contended "there has been an invasion" of migrants entering the country without legal permission. At the height of the deployments, some members of Congress in their annual budget hearings with Hegseth questioned whether he foresaw extending the deployment nationwide; Hegseth didn't provide a direct response. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, at the time told the lawmakers, "I don't see any foreign, state-sponsored folks invading, but ... there have been some border issues."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X