5 Examples of How Wildly Hot It Is in Europe

Europe sizzled in its first major heat wave of the summer on Tuesday, with temperatures more typical of July and August, said Samantha Burgess of the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. Five examples of just how hot it is/has been on the continent, per the AP:



Spain: Barcelona's Fabra Observatory reported an average temperature for last month of 78 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking records since the data began in 1914. It said a single-day high of 100 degrees for June was recorded Monday. Barcelona is usually spared the worst heat in Spain, thanks to its location between hills and the Mediterranean.