5 Examples of How Wildly Hot It Is in Europe

The Eiffel Tower's summit has been closed for 3 days straight
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 2, 2025 8:45 AM CDT
It's So Hot That the Eiffel Tower's Summit Is Closed
Tourists walk past the Eiffel Tower during a heat wave, Tuesday, July 1, 2025 in Paris.   (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Europe sizzled in its first major heat wave of the summer on Tuesday, with temperatures more typical of July and August, said Samantha Burgess of the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. Five examples of just how hot it is/has been on the continent, per the AP:

  • Spain: Barcelona's Fabra Observatory reported an average temperature for last month of 78 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking records since the data began in 1914. It said a single-day high of 100 degrees for June was recorded Monday. Barcelona is usually spared the worst heat in Spain, thanks to its location between hills and the Mediterranean.

  • France: Temperatures are forecast to reach 104 degrees in Paris, and visitors to the Eiffel Tower without tickets were told to postpone their visits as the summit was closed until Thursday for "everyone's comfort and safety." Fun fact from the Washington Post: "The Eiffel Tower can withstand heat, increasing in size by a few millimeters and tilting away from the sun in steamier weather."
  • Italy: The health ministry said 17 of the country's 27 major cities were experiencing a heat wave. In Florence, where temperatures reached 100 degrees on Tuesday, parts of the city center experienced a blackout following a surge in electricity demand. Backup systems restored power, energy company Enel said. The Post notes some regions have banned outdoor work from 12:30pm to 4pm.
  • Portugal: The weather service in a statement Monday night confirmed the highest single temperature ever recorded in mainland Portugal for the month of June at 115 degrees on June 29 in the town of Mora, west of Lisbon.
  • Czech Republic: Temperatures were expected to reach 98.6 degrees by Wednesday in parts of the Czech Republic. The Prague zoo distributed up to 10 metric tons of ice, with special attention given to polar bears.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X