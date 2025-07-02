Slain Student's Family Wanted Kohberger's Deal Amended

Bryan Kohberger is due in court on Wednesday, where he is expected to plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the killings of four University of Idaho students. Assuming he does so, he will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences in late July. Otherwise, a trial will begin next month. News of the shock plea deal emerged Monday, and only two of the victims' families (Madison Mogen and Ethan Chapin) have reportedly expressed support for it; the families of Kaylee Goncalves and Xana Kernodle are opposed. More:

ABC News reports Kaylee Goncalves' father has slammed the deal as rushed, saying it was first raised on Friday. "Up until that point, we had never even considered it," Steve Goncalves says. "It was described to me as, like, due diligence. We're going to, like, look at this option, see if it could fit. At the least, justice starts with an interview of the families to ask them what justice is. And we didn't get that."