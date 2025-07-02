Vietnam Deal Lifts Nike 4.1%

A stunningly weak report released Wednesday morning, though, raised worries that Thursday's report may fall short. The data from ADP suggested that US employers outside the government cut 33,000 jobs from their payrolls last month, when economists were expecting to see growth of 115,000 jobs. The ADP report does not have a perfect track record predicting what the US government's more comprehensive jobs report will say each month. That preserves some hope that Thursday's data could be more encouraging. But a fear has been that uncertainty around Trump's tariffs could cause employers to freeze their hiring.

Tesla rose 5% after the electric-vehicle company reported a drop in sales that wasn't as steep as analysts had expected. Constellation Brands climbed 4.5% despite reporting a weaker profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The seller of Modelo beer and Robert Mondavi wine said that growth in jobs slowed during the quarter for the construction industry and other "4000 calorie+" sectors, which tends to hurt demand for its beer. But it nevertheless stuck with its financial forecasts for the full upcoming year. Centene tumbled 40.4% after the health care company withdrew its forecasts for profit this year. That followed an initial look at some data suggesting sickness trends in many of the states where Centene does business are worse than expected.