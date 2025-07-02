Trump Announces Trade Deal With 2nd Country

President Trump has announced a trade deal with Vietnam days before the pause on his "reciprocal" tariffs was due to end and a 46% tariff on imports from Vietnam was due to kick in. He said the tariff would be 20%, up from the current universal 10%. This is the second trade deal Trump has made ahead of the July 9 deadline, USA Today reports. A deal with the UK was announced in May.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that I have just made a Trade Deal with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam after speaking with To Lam, the Highly Respected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "It will be a Great Deal of Cooperation between our two Countries."