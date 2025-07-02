Kate Discusses Cancer, Putting on 'a Brave Face'

The period after treatment 'is a really difficult time,' she tells patients
Posted Jul 2, 2025 4:20 PM CDT
Kate, Cancer Patients Discuss Their Struggles
Britain's Prince William and Kate, princess of Wales, pose for a photo with Leif Thobroe as they meet injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust in Cardiff in March.   (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Kate, the princess of Wales, discussed what it's like to battle cancer on Wednesday with people who know something about the subject: other cancer patients. The conversation about the treatment and recovery process was part of a visit to Colchester Hospital in Colchester, England, on Wednesday, ABC News reports. "You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism, through treatment," she said. "Treatment's done, and it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal again,' but actually that phase afterwards is a really difficult time." Patients talked about what they've gone through, as well.

"It can be very discombobulating, in that time when you've finished active treatment," one of them told Kate, per the BBC. "Your reality has completely changed." Kate announced in September that she had completed chemotherapy, and in January, she said her cancer is in remission, per People. She cautioned the patients about what's ahead. "You're not able to function normally at home as you were perhaps once used to," she said. Saying that "you go through hard times," Kate told the group that a support network is important. "It's great that this community has it," she said. "It would be great if lots of communities had this kind of support."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X