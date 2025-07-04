Hawaiians Want Army Out of Key Training Area

A high-altitude plateau on the Big Island is the only place in Hawaii where thousands of ground forces can practice firing live munitions. It's also a place many Native Hawaiians consider the spiritual heart of the island. The US military wants to keep training at this spot, called Pohakuloa, so it's ready to quickly send troops to Asia and the Pacific. Its importance to the US is only growing as China becomes more assertive, particularly regarding Taiwan. But the Army's lease for state lands beneath a key part of the training range expires in 2029, and Native Hawaiians upset with the military's history of damaging Hawaiian lands with target practice and fuel leaks want the Army out, the AP reports.