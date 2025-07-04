Trump Promises UFC Fight at White House Next July 4

At an America250 kickoff event in Iowa Thursday night, President Trump declared that "the Golden Age of America is upon us"—and that "this incredible national resurgence is happening just in time for one of the biggest events in the history of our country. Exactly one year from tomorrow, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of America's founding with this birthday party, the likes of which you have never seen before." He wasn't exaggerating, at least in one respect: as part of the celebration for America's 250th birthday, an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight will be held at the White House.

"I even think we're going to have a UFC fight," Trump said, per the Des Moines Register. "Does anybody watch UFC?" He repeated, "We're going to have a UFC fight—think of this—on the grounds of the White House. We're going to have a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20, 25,000 people and we're going to do that as part of 250 also," Trump said. "We're going to have some incredible events. Some professional events, some amateur events, but the UFC fight's going to be a big deal, too."

Axios notes Trump has personally attended a number of UFC fights over the years and is close with UFC CEO Dana White, who introduced Trump at last year's Republican National Convention. "This is karma, ladies and gentlemen," White said on election night. For a deep dive on what else is planned and the event's two organizers, check out this NPR piece.