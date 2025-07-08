Parents Ask for Compassion Over Contestant's Racial Slurs

With a backlash against a contestant's online use of a racial slur swirling, Cierra Ortega has left Love Island USA a week before the finale. An announcement during Sunday's show said only that Ortega's departure is "due to a personal situation," per People. Since reports surfaced that she had used a slur against Chinese people, Ortega had lost hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, social media analytics website Social Blade reported. She had appeared to use the slur in a podcast and at least two posts, per NBC News. More Over 17,000 people signed a petition to have Ortega removed from the Peacock program's seventh season.