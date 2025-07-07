Hero Sniffer Dog Killed With Nail-Laced Bait

In Italian, he was known as a "cane eroe"—a hero dog. Bruno, a 7-year-old bloodhound, died an agonizing death after eating sausages filled with nails that had been thrown into his kennel at a training center near Taranto in southern Italy, the Telegraph reports. The sniffer dog, who helped find at least nine missing people over his career, was once honored by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni. In a post on Facebook , she condemned the "vile, cowardly, unacceptable act," adding, "Thank you for everything you did, Bruno."

The killing may have been revenge for Bruno's recent work helping to break up dogfighting gangs, the BBC reports. His trainer, Arcangelo Caressa, vowed to make the perpetrators pay. "Today I died with you," he said on social media. "You fought your whole life to save humans and now it was a human who did this to you. You were, you are and you will continue to be my hero."

Under a law that took effect in Italy on July 1, anyone who kills an animal with torture can be sentenced to up to four years in prison. Politician and animal rights activist Michela Vittoria Brambilla, who pushed for the law for years, said it should be applied to Bruno's killers. "A nail-filled bait gave a horrible, long and painful death from internal bleeding to he who had saved so many lives," she said, per the Telegraph. "At the thought of such boundless cruelty one should be ashamed of belonging to the human race."