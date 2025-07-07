Measles Cases Hit an Unhappy High

The US has recorded its highest number of measles cases in 33 years, with at least 1,277 confirmed cases across 38 states and the District of Columbia, according to data from Johns Hopkins University's Center for Outbreak Response Innovation. This surpasses the previous recent high set in 2019 with 1,274 cases and marks the largest tally since 1992, per CNN and the Washington Post. The surge in cases comes as vaccine coverage drops and anti-vaccine sentiment grows. At least 155 people have been hospitalized and three have died in 2025, including two children in Texas and a man in New Mexico, all unvaccinated. The CDC reports that about 92% of this year's cases were in people unvaccinated or of unknown vaccination status.