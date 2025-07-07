DOJ Releases Torture Tapes in DEA Agent's 1985 Murder

The Justice Department has begun releasing secret audio recordings of the 1985 torture and murder of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, a move that could reshape the high-profile case against Mexican cartel leader Rafael Caro Quintero. The tapes, which have never been fully released publicly, are now being given to the legal defense of Caro Quintero, a founder of the Guadalajara cartel who faces federal drug trafficking charges in New York, per the Guardian . Caro Quintero is accused of playing a role in Camarena's abduction and murder, which marked a turning point in the US' war on drugs.

Camarena, 37, was kidnapped outside the US consulate in Guadalajara and later found dead alongside his pilot. The killing was believed to be retaliation for a drug raid on a cartel marijuana ranch owned by Caro Quintero. The tapes in question reportedly include recordings of Camarena's torture and interrogation; some journalists and former investigators have suggested they may even capture a former CIA officer's involvement, a claim both the CIA and the officer have denied. After Camarena's murder, US authorities launched "Operation Leyenda," which led to indictments against at least 22 people. Caro Quintero was originally arrested in Mexico, released in 2013, and recaptured in 2022.

He was expelled (not extradited) to the US in February, which leaves open the possibility that he could face the death penalty. Prosecutors have not ruled it out, per the AP. The Justice Department is also providing other documents and photos tied to related murders and firearms seizures from the era. It remains unclear how many tapes exist or exactly what they contain. Prosecutors call the material highly sensitive, and negotiations are ongoing over how they will be used in court. The case continues to draw attention due to its links to longstanding allegations of covert US government involvement in drug operations during the 1980s.