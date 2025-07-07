US  | 
Chiefs Owner's 9-Year-Old Relative Died in Texas Floods

Family mourns death of 'a precious little Hunt cousin' and the daughters of several friends
Posted Jul 7, 2025 12:31 PM CDT
Chiefs Owner Lost a Young Relative in Texas Floods
A sheriff's deputy combs through the banks of the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas.   (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

One of the young campers who died in the Texas floods was 9-year-old Janie Hunt, a relative of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt. Her grandmother, Margaret Hunt, tells the New York Times that Janie was at Camp Mystic with six cousins, who all got out safely. The camp said Monday that at least 27 campers and counselors died in the floods. Janie was the great-granddaughter of oil baron William Herbert Hunt, the brother of Clark Hunt's father. Tavia Hunt, Clark Hunt's wife, mourned the loss of "a precious little Hunt cousin" and the little girls of several friends in a post on Instagram, reports TMZ.

"Our hearts are broken by the devastation from the floods in Wimberley and the tragic loss of so many lives," Tavia Hunt wrote. "How do we trust a God who is supposed to be good, all knowing and all powerful, but who allows such terrible things to happen—even to children?" She went on to address that question, quoting numerous Bible verses. "Trust doesn't mean you're over the pain; it means you're handing it to the only One who can hold it with love and restore what was lost," she wrote. "For we do not grieve as those without hope."

