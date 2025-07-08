Kerr County Requested Money for Flood Warning System. Texas Said No

Kerr County, where dozens of people—many of them children—died in this weekend's catastrophic flooding, knew flash floods were a danger in the area—but its application for a grant to improve its flood warning system was rejected by the Texas Division of Emergency Management in both 2017 and 2018, USA Today and the Houston Chronicle report. The grants were available, some of them earmarked for preventative measures, due to Federal Emergency Management Agency funds that were unlocked after devastating rains in the state in 2016. More funds were unlocked following Hurricane Harvey the next year. The county also tried in vain to get funding from the Texas Water Development Board around the same time, but the board only agreed to provide 5% of the estimated $1 million cost to upgrade the county's aging flood warning system.