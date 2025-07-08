TSA Making a Big Change on Shoes, Sources Claim

Air travelers may soon be able to keep their shoes on as they pass through the security screening checkpoint, according to sources who spoke to outlets including the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. Shoes became an airport security issue in late 2001 when, in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the so-called "shoe bomber" hid an explosive in his shoe on a Paris-to-Miami flight and attempted to set it off in the air. But Transportation Security Administration policies were inconsistent until 2006, when TSA started requiring shoe removal across the board. Since then, only those 12 and under, 75 and over, or those who have paid to be a part of TSA's PreCheck program have been exempted from the much-detested requirement.