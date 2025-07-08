TSA Making a Big Change on Shoes, Sources Claim

Air travelers may soon be able to keep their shoes on as they pass through the security screening checkpoint, according to sources who spoke to outlets including the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times. Shoes became an airport security issue in late 2001 when, in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, the so-called "shoe bomber" hid an explosive in his shoe on a Paris-to-Miami flight and attempted to set it off in the air. But Transportation Security Administration policies were inconsistent until 2006, when TSA started requiring shoe removal across the board. Since then, only those 12 and under, 75 and over, or those who have paid to be a part of TSA's PreCheck program have been exempted from the much-detested requirement.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in April informally polled families about how their travel could be improved, and came to the conclusion that "TSA is the #1 travel complaint." The shoe requirement, specifically, has been reviled and blamed for delays at the checkpoints. Asked about the reported change to the policy, which was first revealed in the Gate Access travel newsletter, TSA said only, "TSA and DHS are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture. Any potential updates to our security process will be issued through official channels."