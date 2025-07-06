Cost Scuttled the Idea of Flood Warning System in Texas

Before heading to bed before the Fourth of July holiday, Christopher Flowers checked the weather while staying at a friend's house along the Guadalupe River. Nothing in the forecast alarmed him. Hours later, he was rushing to safety: He woke up in darkness to electrical sockets popping and ankle-deep water. Quickly, his family scrambled nine people into the attic. Phones buzzed with alerts, Flowers recalled Saturday, but he did not remember when in the chaos they started. "What they need is some kind of external system, like a tornado warning that tells people to get out now," Flowers, 44, said.