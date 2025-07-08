Pearl Jam Loses 27-Year Member

Pearl Jam has its first defection in 27 years. Drummer Matt Cameron announced Monday that he's leaving the band he saw through its infancy. He played on Pearl Jam's early demos in 1990, even before frontman Eddie Vedder got involved, but his commitment to the band Soundgarden meant he couldn't officially join until 1998. He was then Pearl Jam's fifth drummer in eight years, per Rolling Stone . The two-time inductee in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has stuck with the band ever since, which makes his announcement all the more head-scratching.

"After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam," he wrote in a shared post, per the Hollywood Reporter. "Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime," he continued. "I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It's been an incredible journey." The band described Cameron as "a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer" who "propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings." "He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music," the group added. There was no mention of a possible replacement.