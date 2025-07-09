Nvidia Beats Apple, Microsoft to the $4T Mark

Nvidia has become the the first publicly traded company to reach a $4 trillion market value, leaping past Apple and Microsoft as its AI-powered chips fuel a new era of tech growth. CNN reports the company's stock jumped 2.5% on Wednesday, and in doing so pushed it past the milestone. Apple kicked off 2025 as the world's most valuable company at a market cap of roughly $3.9 trillion, but President Trump's tariff plans have sent its numbers south. Nvidia and Microsoft flipped between the No. 1 and 2 spots prior to Nvidia's latest surge.

As for that surge, the California-based company reported $44.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending in April, a 69% increase from a year earlier. Nvidia was founded in 1993 but has made explosive gains in the last 18 months, reports CNBC: It passed the $2 trillion mark in February 2024 and then $3 trillion this June. The company did face setbacks earlier this year when a low-cost AI model from China's DeepSeek prompted questions about the need for costly hardware and chips. Despite a 37% drop in shares from January to April, Nvidia rebounded, its shares now up nearly 74% since early April. Analysts expect continued growth, with some predicting a $6 trillion valuation by 2028.