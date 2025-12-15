Stocks Drop Ahead of Tuesday's Jobs Report

But Oracle sank another 2.7% following its 12.7% tumble last week, which was its worst in more than seven years. Broadcom fell 5.6%. AI stocks have been shaky on worries that the billions of dollars flowing into chips and data centers may not produce a big-enough payoff to make it worth it. The doubts are causing cracks for the industry, whose earlier surges were the main driver for the US market's rally to records.

Besides AI, the main focus on Wall Street this week will be on what several big updates on the US economy's health say. On Tuesday will come the jobs report for November, and economists expect it to show employers added 40,000 more jobs than they cut during the month. Thursday will bring an update on inflation, and economists expect it to show US consumers paid prices that were 3.1% higher in November than a year earlier. Such data is under the microscope because the Federal Reserve is trying to figure out if a slowing job market or high inflation is the bigger problem. The hope on Wall Street is that the job market weakens, but only by a little: enough to get the Fed to lower interest rates but not so much that a recession swamps the economy.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, shares of iRobot tumbled nearly 73% to $1.18 after the maker of Roomba vacuums said holders of its stock will likely face a total loss after it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection over the weekend. The company has reached an agreement with its primary contract manufacturer, Picea, to buy it through a process supervised by a US bankruptcy court.