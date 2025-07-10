6 Secret Service Agents Suspended After Butler Rally

The Secret Service suspended six employees without pay following last year's assassination attempt on President Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, CBS News reports. The penalties ranged from 10 to 42 days of unpaid leave, and upon their return, the staffers were assigned to less sensitive roles, according to Secret Service deputy director Matt Quinn. It's not clear exactly when the discipline was meted out, but ABC News reports it was in "recent months."

Quinn told CBS that, while the agency is facing continued criticism over the July 13, 2024, incident, it has opted not to fire anyone, arguing that removing staff won't address the underlying problems. "We're going to focus on the root cause and fix the deficiencies that put us in that situation," Quinn said. The Secret Service has since introduced new military-grade drones and mobile command posts to improve communication with local law enforcement—something that was lacking at the time of the attack.

The incident, in which a gunman grazed Trump's ear and killed one other person before being fatally shot by a Secret Service sniper, led to the resignation of then-Director Kimberly Cheatle and multiple investigations. A bipartisan House report released in December pointed to deep-seated leadership and training problems, including the assignment of key roles to inexperienced personnel and poor coordination with other agencies. A Department of Homeland Security review reported similar findings. Quinn maintains the agency is accountable for what happened in Butler and insists steps are being taken to prevent a repeat.