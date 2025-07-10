Trump to Leader of English-Speaking Country: Great English

President Trump drew criticism after praising Liberian President Joseph Boakai's command of English during a White House meeting with African leaders Wednesday, CNN reports. Trump asked Boakai how he learned to speak "so beautifully," seemingly unaware that English is Liberia's official language and that Boakai was educated there. The question, delivered in front of leaders from Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal, sparked backlash among some Liberians and other Africans, who viewed it as patronizing and reflective of lingering stereotypes. The BBC has video of the incident, and notes that Boakai did not mention to Trump that Liberia is an English-speaking country.

Trump's remarks were described by Liberian youth advocate Archie Tamel Harris as insulting, while a Liberian diplomat called them "not appropriate." South African politician Veronica Mente publicly questioned why Boakai did not walk out in response. The White House defended Trump, with senior Africa advisor Massad Boulos calling Trump "a friend" to Africa and deputy press secretary Anna Kelly framing the comment as a "heartfelt compliment." Liberia's Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti said Boakai took no offense, explaining that Trump was likely struck by the American influence on Liberian English. As the Guardian explains, Liberia was originally founded as a colony for freed former slaves from the US, but indigenous languages are also spoken in the country today.

Trump has made similar comments before, complimenting foreign leaders on their English skills. He has also faced previous controversy over his remarks about African nations, including a 2018 incident in which he referred to them and other nations as "s---hole countries." During Wednesday's meeting, however, Trump praised the visiting countries' people and resources. The African leaders responded positively, encouraging Trump to invest in their nations, while Boakai expressed support for Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan.