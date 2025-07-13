Superman Rewards Studio's Revival Plan

In a debut that DC Studios intends to kick off its new era, James Gunn's Superman opened with $122 million in US and Canada ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. The roughly on-target opening was the third largest of 2025, the AP reports, and the first DC title to surpass $100 million in its opening weekend since Wonder Woman in 2017. Warner Bros. also celebrated a unique hot streak: Superman is its fifth movie in a row to open over $45 million. "It's quite a win for DC Studios," said Jeffrey Goldstein, chief of distribution for Warner Bros. "We needed to get the trust of the fanbase, and we didn't have it. They were clear to us that we needed to take a step back and reinvent ourselves."

DC and Warner Bros. had a lot riding on Superman. While the Walt Disney Co.'s Marvel Studios has had its own share of struggles, the superheroes of DC have recently found mostly kryptonite in theaters. Films like Joker: Folie à Deux, The Flash, and Shazam! Fury of the Gods all flopped. But Superman, written and directed by Gunn, is planned as a fresh start. It's the first release fully steered by Gunn and Peter Safran, co-heads of DC Studios, since they were handed the keys to DC's superhero cinematic universe. Superman also sparked political discourse, with some—including the actor who played the superhero on TV—criticizing the movie over Clark Kent's immigrant status.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Superman, $122 million. Jurassic World Rebirth, $40 million. F1: The Movie, $13 million. How to Train Your Dragon, $7.8 million. Elio, $3.9 million. 28 Years Later, $2.7 million. Lilo & Stitch, $2.7 million. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning, $1.5 million. M3gan 2.0, $1.4 million. Materialists, $720,498.