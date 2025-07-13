Ukraine Says It Killed 2 Russian Assassins

Senior intelligence official was shot to death in Kyiv
Posted Jul 13, 2025 12:04 PM CDT
Ukraine Says It 'Liquidated' 2 Russian Assassins
In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, right, holds a new assault rifle as he inspects troops fighting in Ukraine.   (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

Ukraine's Security Service said Sunday that it tracked down and killed two Russian agents who assassinated a senior official in Kyiv on Thursday. The agency's chief said in a video that the agents working for Russia's security service were "liquidated" after resisting arrest early Sunday, the BBC reports. Col. Ivan Voronych had been shot several times in a parking lot in broad daylight. The intelligence official had been reported to be involved in high-profile attacks in Russia, and Russian commentators celebrated his killing. "The enemy must be afraid on his own territory," war correspondent Aleksandr Kots posted on Telegram, per the Washington Post.

The SBU said the agents had been tracking Voronych's movements and were sent the co-ordinates of a location where they picked up a pistol with a silencer. CCTV footage shows a man leaving a building in Kyiv on Thursday morning as another man ran toward him, per the BBC. After the shooting, the security agency launched a special operation led by its boss, Lt. Gen. Vasyl Malyuk, along with national police, to find the assassins. Counterintelligence located the agents' hiding place, Malyuk said in the video, per the Post. "I would like to remind you that the only prospect of the enemy on the territory of Ukraine is death," he said.

