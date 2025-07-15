Inflation Rises, With Tariffs Seen as Culprit

Inflation rose last month to its highest level in four months as the cost of gas, food, and groceries rose, reversing several months of cooling price pressures, per the AP. Details:
- Consumer prices rose 2.7% in June from a year earlier, the Labor Department said Tuesday, up from an annual increase of 2.4% in May. On a monthly basis, prices climbed 0.3% from May to June, after rising just 0.1% the previous month.
- The Wall Street Journal sees the increases as a sign that companies are starting to pass along the cost of tariffs to consumers.