Fla. Lawmaker Faces Eviction for Alleged $85K in Unpaid Rent

A Republican congressman from Florida is facing a legal battle with his DC landlord over a sizable amount of unpaid rent. According to a lawsuit filed by Bozzuto Management Company, Rep. Cory Mills skipped out on $85,009 in rent between March and July for a luxury apartment in Washington, DC, for which monthly payments run more than $20,000. The landlord is seeking both Mills' eviction and a court order requiring future rent be paid directly to the court until the dispute gets sorted, with an initial hearing set for Sept. 8, per NBC News .

Mills, 45, who moved into the pricey unit in mid-2023, allegedly has a history of missing rent deadlines, and racking up late fees along the way, as detailed in a resident ledger attached to the suit. The congressman was formally notified in January about more than $18,000 in overdue rent and warned that legal action could be coming. On Monday, Mills responded—not to the court, but on social media. He shared screenshots on X, asserting he'd repeatedly tried to pay and blaming failed transactions on the building management's payment system.

"Congressman Cory Mills has been in contact with his landlord from the beginning, attempting to resolve the payment link issue so he can pay his bill," his spokesperson told the Washington Post, which notes that most members of Congress make an annual salary of $174,000. The paper also cites scrutiny of Mills' financial activity since he took office in 2023, including allegations of campaign finance violations.

So far, the landlord's attorney hasn't commented publicly on the brewing dispute. Adding another wrinkle: Police earlier this year opened an investigation into Mills after an alleged assault at an apartment building on the same block. Mills has denied any wrongdoing, wasn't arrested, and hasn't been charged in that case.