CNN Pollster Warns Dems Need 'Reality Check' on Midterms

The 2026 midterms are now peeking over the horizon, and rumblings have already begun on who will gain (or keep) control of the House and Senate. Democrats in particular may need a "reality check," according to CNN polling expert Harry Enten, who's raising the red flag on the party's numbers, per NJ.com. Enten says that by this point in the cycle for both the 2006 and 2018 midterms, Dems had a 7-point advantage on a generic ballot, as compared to just 2 points now. "Seat-by-seat analysis actually reveals more GOP pickup opportunities than Dems!" Enten notes. More:



Backup: Bolstering Enten's warning is a new poll from Napolitan News Service and RMG Research and cited by Newsweek that shows voters choosing Republicans over Democrats on a generic ballot by 52% to 44%. In April, the Dems were the ones up by 5 points, 50% to 45%.