Virginia Councilman Set Ablaze in Office Attack

A Virginia city councilman was attacked and set on fire Wednesday in what police are saying was a personal attack. The Danville Register & Bee cites Showcase Magazine publisher Andrew Brooks as reporting that a man entered the Professional Building on Danville's Main Street with a five-gallon container of gasoline, doused City Councilman Lee Vogler, chased him outside, and then ignited the fuel. Vogler was transported to a burn center in Lynchburg; the 38-year-old's condition is unknown. The assault occurred at the building that houses Showcase Magazine's office; Vogler is the magazine's director of sales.

ABC News reports police have identified the suspect as Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29. He is currently in police custody. Police say the men knew each other and that "the attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim's position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation." Vogler, who was elected to the city council in 2012 at age 24, was reelected in November and finished top among the nine candidates for four seats.