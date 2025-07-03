Politics | spending bill There Were Only 2 GOP Holdouts on Big Bill Thomas Massie didn't back down By Rob Quinn Posted Jul 3, 2025 2:29 PM CDT Copied Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, surrounded by Republican members of Congress, speaks following the passage of President Trump's signature bill of tax breaks and spending cuts, Thursday, July 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) See 3 more photos Numerous House Republicans criticized parts of the "Big Beautiful Bill" in the days leading up to Thursday's vote, but in the end, there were only two GOP holdouts—the same number as in the Senate vote. As with the Senate vote, multiple Republican lawmakers ended up supporting the bill after talks with President Trump and other GOP leaders. The final vote in the House was 218-214, with all 212 Democrats opposed. The New York Times reports that the two Republicans who voted against the spending bill come from opposite sides of the party's divide. Rep. Thomas Massie. The Kentucky lawmaker, one of the bill's most vocal critics, is a fiscal hawk who was the only holdout when the House voted on a blueprint for the legislation in February. Trump has promised to campaign for an "American Patriot" who runs against Massie in his GOP primary next year. Elon Musk, a fellow critic of the bill's deficit spending, has promised to support Massie. Rep. Bryan Fitzpatrick. Trump took more than two-thirds of the vote in Massie's district last year, but Kamala Harris won Rep. Bryan Fitzpatrick's district in Pennsylvania, and Democrats are hoping to flip his seat next year. Fitzpatrick, a moderate, said he voted against the bill because of changes the Senate made to Medicaid protections, the Washington Post reports. "The original House language was written in a way that protected our community; the Senate amendments fell short of our standard." The vote sends the bill to Trump's desk ahead of his Fourth of July deadline. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president plans to sign it at the White House at 5pm Friday, the Post reports. Read These Next Who added bill's proposed tax on clean energy? No one knows. Soccer star Diogo Jota is killed in a car crash. Actor Michael Madsen is dead at 67. Pardoned Capitol rioter receives life sentence. See 3 more photos Report an error