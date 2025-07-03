There Were Only 2 GOP Holdouts on Big Bill

Numerous House Republicans criticized parts of the "Big Beautiful Bill" in the days leading up to Thursday's vote, but in the end, there were only two GOP holdouts—the same number as in the Senate vote. As with the Senate vote, multiple Republican lawmakers ended up supporting the bill after talks with President Trump and other GOP leaders. The final vote in the House was 218-214, with all 212 Democrats opposed. The New York Times reports that the two Republicans who voted against the spending bill come from opposite sides of the party's divide.

Rep. Thomas Massie. The Kentucky lawmaker, one of the bill's most vocal critics, is a fiscal hawk who was the only holdout when the House voted on a blueprint for the legislation in February. Trump has promised to campaign for an "American Patriot" who runs against Massie in his GOP primary next year. Elon Musk, a fellow critic of the bill's deficit spending, has promised to support Massie.