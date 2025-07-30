Child Forgot iPad on Plane. Then Came Explicit Videos

A family's vacation took a disturbing turn after their child's lost iPad was allegedly stolen by an Delta Air Lines worker, who used it to make explicit videos that surfaced in the family's cloud storage. Those claims appear in a federal lawsuit filed against the airline by Tory and Brooke Brewer of Charleston, South Carolina, who are seeking damages for alleged negligence, emotional distress, and harassment, per the Guardian . The Brewers say the incident began last July when they traveled from Charleston to New York and then on to London, only realizing after arrival that their child's Peppa Pig–cased iPad was missing. Not long after, Brooke Brewer started getting text messages about the tablet and used Apple's tracking app to locate it in New York.

Suddenly, she noticed selfies of a man in a Delta uniform and name badge appearing in her iCloud account. Then, about a month later, came explicit videos of the same man masturbating. He appears to be wearing a Delta lanyard in screenshots published by TMZ. According to the suit, the man also accessed Brooke's iTunes and Amazon accounts, creating unauthorized profiles, one of which was discovered by their child. Despite reporting the situation to Delta twice, the Brewers claim the only response was an automated email saying the airline was looking for the device. Delta said in a statement that the accused is not employed by the airline, but works for an unnamed vendor company. The airline also said it has zero tolerance for unlawful behavior but declined further comment while litigation is ongoing.