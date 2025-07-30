Harris Rules Out Run for California's Top Job

Kamala Harris has taken herself out of the running for California governor, choosing instead to keep her options open for a possible return to the national stage. In a statement Wednesday, the former vice president said she had "given serious thought" to a gubernatorial campaign in recent months but decided against running after "deep reflection" on "this moment in our nation's history, and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear," Politico reports.

Harris emphasized her respect for public service but voiced concerns about the limitations of government and the challenges facing political institutions. "As we look ahead, we must be willing to pursue change through new methods and fresh thinking," she said. "For now, my leadership—and public service—will not be in elected office. I look forward to getting back out and listening to the American people, helping elect Democrats across the nation who will fight fearlessly, and sharing more details in the months ahead about my own plans."

Her decision shakes up the race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, which had been in a holding pattern as potential rivals waited to see whether Harris would jump in. Several declared Democratic candidates, however—including former US Rep. Katie Porter, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, and former Health Secretary Xavier Becerra—had signaled they would run regardless of her decision.

story continues below

Sources tell the Washington Post that Harris hasn't ruled out another run for president, though the field of potential candidates for 2028 is already crowded and things could get complicated if she ends up competing with Newsom, since they have some of the same advisers and donors. The Post reports that Harris also had considered running for governor in 2015 but opted for a Senate campaign instead.