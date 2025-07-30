Teen Falls Into Boiling Yellowstone Geyser

A 17-year-old visitor to Yellowstone National Park suffered serious burns on Monday after stepping through fragile ground near the Lone Star Geyser, about three miles from Old Faithful. According to park officials, the teen's foot broke through a thin crust at the edge of the thermal area, plunging him into water that can reach between 160 and 200 degrees, per the Cowboy State Daily . Emergency personnel responded quickly and transported him to a hospital, but details on his condition remain undisclosed. This marks Yellowstone's first thermal pool-related injury of 2025. Last month, a bison died after stumbling into Grand Prismatic Spring.

The Lone Star Geyser area, unlike more developed basins, lacks boardwalks and amenities, offering only a service road for access. The park reminds visitors that these walkways are crucial for safety, noting that the ground surrounding hot springs is often thin and unstable, with scalding water just below the surface. More than 20 people have died in Yellowstone's thermal pools over the years, usually after a misstep leads to a fall through this fragile ground. Park authorities could not confirm if the teen was hiking off-trail, which is both dangerous and illegal in these areas.